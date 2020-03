Dhaka Bank Ltd Chairman Reshadur Rahman along with Founder Chairman and Director

















Dhaka Bank Ltd Chairman Reshadur Rahman along with Founder Chairman and Director Abdul Hai Sarker, Sponsor and Former Chairman A.T.M. Hayatuzzaman Khan, Directors, Independent Directors, Managing Director and CEO Emranul Haque and other officials, cutting cake in celebration of the Birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at its Corporate Office in the city on Tuesday.