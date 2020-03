Community Bank Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury



























Community Bank Managing Director and CEO Masihul Huq Chowdhury along with bank's head office based employees, cutting cake to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the newly established "Mujib Corner" at the Head office in the city recently. All the six branches of the Community Bank throughout the country cut the cake in a row to celebrate the auspicious occasion.