

National Bank Ltd Director and Executive Committee Chairperson Parveen Haque Sikder

















National Bank Ltd Director and Executive Committee Chairperson Parveen Haque Sikder MP, Managing Director C.M. Ahmed, High officials and hundreds of officials from Head Office held a human chain wearing T-shirts containing Mujib 100 Year Logo and weaving placards for ten minutes from 10.00 am to 10.10 am in the city on Tuesday. At the same time, all 209 branches, 14 sub-branches and 5 Regional Offices of the bank also celebrated the occasion countrywide.