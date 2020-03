Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Executive Chairman Major General S M Salahuddin

Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) Executive Chairman Major General S M Salahuddin Islam accompanied with High officials and Executives, inaugurating Bangabandhu Corner at the BEPZA Complex recently. To keep up Bangabandhu's ideal, daycare center was also introduced at Executive office for the children of all employees of BEPZA in the beginning of the Mujib Year.