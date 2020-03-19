

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Chairman Morshed Alam MP along with Vice Chairman Mohd. Selim, Mercantile Bank Foundation Chairman A.K.M. Shaheed Reza, Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Directors, Executives, poses at a rally to celebrate the Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in front of its Head Office in the city on Tuesday. As per the direction of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) all bankers of MBL attended the rally wearing T-shirt and bearing placard provided by BAB. Besides this, all branches and Regional Offices of MBL celebrated the Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu in the same manner.