Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:52 PM
FedEx sees cargo opportunities as virus grounds airlines

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

March 18: Many passenger airlines that carry freight in their bellies are being grounded by the coronavirus outbreak, and that could create an opportunity for cargo carriers like FedEx.
FedEx Chairman and CEO Fred Smith said Tuesday that the delivery giant is capable of handling the increased demand for its for international express-delivery services that's arising because of the reduction in airliners.
Executives also sounded upbeat about China's recovery from the outbreak that started there, and about demand from US consumers, millions of whom are now locked down in their homes, either by choice or government decree.
"For the last couple weeks we have seen increased demand from Asia," FedEx President Raj Subramaniam said on a call with Wall Street analysts after the company reported quarterly financial results.
"We have seen strong demand for FedEx Ground here in the US and especially home delivery, and even the commercial volumes have been quite stable."
The company, however, doesn't know what will happen next with the still-growing COVID-19 pandemic, Subramaniam acknowledged.
The comments came after the Memphis, Tennessee-based company posted surprisingly strong revenue but a sharp drop in profit during the quarter that ended Feb. 29.
FedEx also suspended its financial forecasts for the fiscal year, which ends in less than three months, because of the uncertain impact of the virus outbreak.    -AP


