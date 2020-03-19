Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:52 PM
latest Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses        Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram       Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown       Waz mahfil, other gathering banned        BB asks banks to suspend loan classification up to June      
Home Business

Samsung launches AC cleaning service campaign

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Desk

Samsung Electronics is currently operating a campaign called 'Samsung AC Cleaning Service Campaign 2020' across the country who have purchased Non-Inverter and Inverter model AC from any Samsung store. The campaign will continue till March 31, 2020, according to press release.
During the campaign, free cleaning and maintenance service will be provided to out-of-warranty customers (whose warranty has expired) without any charge. . And to avail it, customers have only to book the service through Samsung 24x7 call center (Toll free: 08000-300-300).
In warranty customers will get free cleaning service as per their scheduled 3 free cleaning and maintenance service within first year of purchase. Besides, while providing the services, the Samsung service team will also educate the customers on the effective ways of using AC and maintaining it to ensure optimum service and longer life of the product.
Along with this campaign, 9 service vans are still moving around Bangladesh including Dhaka, Chattogram, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Barishal, Khulna, Mymensingh and Sylhet, to provide fast service to customers and ensure a high level of customer satisfaction. Moreover, there are 27 customer services point of Samsung Bangladesh available across the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BMW to shut down European factories over virus
Malaysian Covid-19 lockdown likely to hit palm oil sector
Latam carriers see bankruptcy pandemic risk
US airlines to take a long time to recover
ICC, WHO to mobilize pvt sector to fight COVID-19
Huge reserves, tourism collapse spare China from global dollar squeeze
Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Chairman Mohammad Ismail
Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui along with CEO and Managing Director


Latest News
Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses
Govt prepares 2,000 beds to check corona
Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram
Corona treatment at Ijtema ground under Army supervision
CJ orders bail hearing without accused appearance
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
Partial lockdown if situation worsens: Health Minister
Facebook wrongly deletes posts
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Four Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail Friday
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
China to give corona test kits, medical supplies
Tourist restriction on Cox's Bazar, Patenga beaches
4 DMCH physicians are in home quarantine
HC orders to declare coronavirus as epidemic
Ex-Whip Shahidul Haque Jamal passes away
Some areas in capital may be locked down: Quader
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], adve[email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft