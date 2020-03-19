Samsung launches AC cleaning service campaign





During the campaign, free cleaning and maintenance service will be provided to out-of-warranty customers (whose warranty has expired) without any charge. . And to avail it, customers have only to book the service through Samsung 24x7 call center (Toll free: 08000-300-300).

In warranty customers will get free cleaning service as per their scheduled 3 free cleaning and maintenance service within first year of purchase. Besides, while providing the services, the Samsung service team will also educate the customers on the effective ways of using AC and maintaining it to ensure optimum service and longer life of the product.

Along with this campaign, 9 service vans are still moving around Bangladesh including Dhaka, Chattogram, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Barishal, Khulna, Mymensingh and Sylhet, to provide fast service to customers and ensure a high level of customer satisfaction. Moreover, there are 27 customer services point of Samsung Bangladesh available across the country.

















