Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:52 PM
latest Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses        Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram       Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown       Waz mahfil, other gathering banned        BB asks banks to suspend loan classification up to June      
Home Business

Asian markets tumble as early stimulus rally fizzles

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

HONG KONG, March 18: Asian markets plunged Wednesday, reversing an early rally fuelled by global stimulus pledges, including a more than $1 trillion package flagged by the United States.
With borders being shut and countries going into lockdown, there is a broad expectation the world economy will plunge into recession as markets convulse.
Dealers across the planet, who have been sent running for the hills, have been begging for government measures to mitigate the impact of the disease as trade collapses and businesses close.
On Tuesday, the US led the charge, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying officials were drawing up a package that could surpass $1 trillion, on top of $300 billion in deferred tax payments, making it among the largest federal emergency plans ever and far surpassing assistance during the 2008 global financial meltdown.
The measures would include cash payments to struggling families, with Mnuchin warning the pandemic could drive US unemployment to 20 per cent, a Republican Senate source told CNN.
"We don't want people losing jobs and having no money to live," Donald Trump said at a White House press conference, adding that the package "is a substantial number. We are going big."
Also Tuesday, British finance chief Rishi Sunak unveiled an "unprecedented package" of government-backed loans worth £330 billion ($400 billion), while France and Spain announced tens of billions of euros in aid.
And with the global airline industry reeling, Italy moved to re-nationalise the bankrupt former national carrier Alitalia, and France signalled it would not hesitate to take key firms into state control to protect them.
The moves followed central bank interest rate cuts and pledges to make cash available to stop financial markets from jamming up.
However, Asia's morning burst gave way to an afternoon tumble, with traders fretting about the future as economists predict the US will slip into a recession, with warnings of a six per cent contraction during the second quarter.
"While all of these numbers appear impressive on the surface, the uncertain nature of how the virus will play out in the coming weeks means that the final bill could well be much higher," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.
Tokyo ended down 1.7 per cent, while Sydney plunged more than six per cent and Hong Kong lost more than four per cent, while Shanghai was 1.8 per cent off.
Seoul shed almost five per cent, Mumbai and Jakarta lost more than three per cent and Taipei retreated more than two per cent.
Singapore was 0.9 per cent lower but Wellington squeezed out gains.
US and European stocks rallied Tuesday but in early trade London, Paris and Frankfurt went into sharp retreat, while US futures also pointed to a rough day for Wall Street.
Before the market opened in Paris, French regulators banned short-selling for a month, extending an initial one-day halt, in an effort to curb steep     losses.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BMW to shut down European factories over virus
Malaysian Covid-19 lockdown likely to hit palm oil sector
Latam carriers see bankruptcy pandemic risk
US airlines to take a long time to recover
ICC, WHO to mobilize pvt sector to fight COVID-19
Huge reserves, tourism collapse spare China from global dollar squeeze
Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Chairman Mohammad Ismail
Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui along with CEO and Managing Director


Latest News
Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses
Govt prepares 2,000 beds to check corona
Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram
Corona treatment at Ijtema ground under Army supervision
CJ orders bail hearing without accused appearance
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
Partial lockdown if situation worsens: Health Minister
Facebook wrongly deletes posts
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Four Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail Friday
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
China to give corona test kits, medical supplies
Tourist restriction on Cox's Bazar, Patenga beaches
4 DMCH physicians are in home quarantine
HC orders to declare coronavirus as epidemic
Ex-Whip Shahidul Haque Jamal passes away
Some areas in capital may be locked down: Quader
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft