Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:52 PM
latest Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses        Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram       Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown       Waz mahfil, other gathering banned        BB asks banks to suspend loan classification up to June      
Home Business

Palm oil climbs in Malaysia

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18: Palm oil futures rose on Tuesday on supply concerns after the world's second-largest producer ordered two weeks of restricted movement that requires most businesses to shut down in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 26 ringgit, or 1.17 per cent, at 2,246 ringgit ($516.56) a tonne.
Malaysia will shut its borders to travellers, restrict internal movement, close schools and universities, and order most businesses to shut from March 18-31 after its number of coronavirus cases climbed to the highest in Southeast Asia.
Palm oil prices climbed as much as 5pc during the session on fears that a stop in harvesting and milling would tighten low inventories.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BMW to shut down European factories over virus
Malaysian Covid-19 lockdown likely to hit palm oil sector
Latam carriers see bankruptcy pandemic risk
US airlines to take a long time to recover
ICC, WHO to mobilize pvt sector to fight COVID-19
Huge reserves, tourism collapse spare China from global dollar squeeze
Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Chairman Mohammad Ismail
Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui along with CEO and Managing Director


Latest News
Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses
Govt prepares 2,000 beds to check corona
Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram
Corona treatment at Ijtema ground under Army supervision
CJ orders bail hearing without accused appearance
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
Partial lockdown if situation worsens: Health Minister
Facebook wrongly deletes posts
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Four Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail Friday
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
China to give corona test kits, medical supplies
Tourist restriction on Cox's Bazar, Patenga beaches
4 DMCH physicians are in home quarantine
HC orders to declare coronavirus as epidemic
Ex-Whip Shahidul Haque Jamal passes away
Some areas in capital may be locked down: Quader
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft