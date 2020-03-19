Palm oil climbs in Malaysia





KUALA LUMPUR, March 18: Palm oil futures rose on Tuesday on supply concerns after the world's second-largest producer ordered two weeks of restricted movement that requires most businesses to shut down in an effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 26 ringgit, or 1.17 per cent, at 2,246 ringgit ($516.56) a tonne.Malaysia will shut its borders to travellers, restrict internal movement, close schools and universities, and order most businesses to shut from March 18-31 after its number of coronavirus cases climbed to the highest in Southeast Asia.Palm oil prices climbed as much as 5pc during the session on fears that a stop in harvesting and milling would tighten low inventories. -Reuters