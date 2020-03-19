Video
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:51 PM
Home Business

Gold rebounds in London

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

LONDON, March 17: Gold jumped on Tuesday as a five-session decline in the bullion market led bargain hunters out in force, with the Federal Reserve's announcement to relaunch financial crisis-era purchases of short-term corporate debt offering further support.
Platinum and palladium also bounced back, recovering from Monday's meltdown on concerns of a global recession.
Spot gold jumped 1.5 per cent to $1,536.62 per ounce at 11:32 am EDT (1532 GMT). US gold futures soared 3.3pc to $1,535.60. Silver fell 0.7pc to $12.82, after touching its lowest since 2009 in the last session.    -Reuters


