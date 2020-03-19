Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:51 PM
latest Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses        Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram       Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown       Waz mahfil, other gathering banned        BB asks banks to suspend loan classification up to June      
Home Business

BIAC settles dispute between BD and Japanese firms

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Business Correspondent

A commercial dispute between a Bangladeshi and a Japanese parties over non-performance of contract has been settled through the mediation of Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC).
This is the first Fast Track Arbitration administered under BIAC Arbitration Rules.
The Parties agreed to resolve their dispute under BIAC Arbitration Rules 2019, included in the contract for dispute resolution in their Deed of agreement, according to a BIAC press release issued on Wednesday.
It is to be mentioned that under the BIAC Arbitration Rules, claims valued below or equal to BDT 5 (five) crore can be treated as Fast Track Arbitration and resolved effectively in 90 (ninety) days.
Parties requested BIAC to appoint Sole arbitrator from BIAC's Panel and as such Senior Advocate Ajmalul Hossain QC of the Bangladesh Supreme Court who is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, UK and has years of experience in National and International Arbitration, was appointed.
The Claimant was represented by Forrukh Rahman of Rahman's Chambers and Respondent was represented by Abdul Baset.
Ajmalul Hossain has issued the Final Award to the parties based on the submissions made by the parties to the Tribunal.
BIAC Chief Executive Officer Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali mentioned that Enforcing Contracts through courts in Bangladesh takes years according to the World Bank's Doing Business Index 2020.
Arbitration can be a way out, which is a quick, economic and binding Alternative Dispute Resolution method which has been popular around the world.
He hoped that increased use of Institutional Mediation and Arbitration will go a long way in freeing the courts in Bangladesh to effectively deal with other important matters in the best public interest. This in turn can improve the country's rank in the Doing Business Index.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BMW to shut down European factories over virus
Malaysian Covid-19 lockdown likely to hit palm oil sector
Latam carriers see bankruptcy pandemic risk
US airlines to take a long time to recover
ICC, WHO to mobilize pvt sector to fight COVID-19
Huge reserves, tourism collapse spare China from global dollar squeeze
Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) Chairman Mohammad Ismail
Sonali Bank Ltd Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui along with CEO and Managing Director


Latest News
Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses
Govt prepares 2,000 beds to check corona
Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram
Corona treatment at Ijtema ground under Army supervision
CJ orders bail hearing without accused appearance
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
Partial lockdown if situation worsens: Health Minister
Facebook wrongly deletes posts
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Four Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail Friday
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
China to give corona test kits, medical supplies
Tourist restriction on Cox's Bazar, Patenga beaches
4 DMCH physicians are in home quarantine
HC orders to declare coronavirus as epidemic
Ex-Whip Shahidul Haque Jamal passes away
Some areas in capital may be locked down: Quader
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft