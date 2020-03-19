BB injects Tk25.48b into country’s money market





The massive buying of dollar from the market took place in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak across the globe. The central bank purchased $300 million from the scheduled banks since March 10 to keep dollar value stable, said BB officials.

An increased inflow of remittance and a fall in import payments have prompted BB to purchase the US dollars from the market to keep the dollar price stable on the local market, they said.

Former Association of Bankers, Bangladesh Chairman Anis A Khan told reporters that the release of the money would be supportive to banks. Anis, however, said that the amount was not that significant yet.

The injection of fund in the money market by the central bank would also help the banks tackle the immediate impact of the 9 per cent lending rate implementation from April 1, he said.

The deposit flow might face a slowdown as an immediate impact but would improve gradually, he said. 'I do not think that the central bank would continue purchasing dollars for long,' he said.

Mutual Trust Bank managing director and chief executive officer Syed Mahbubur Rahman said that the fall in import against the surge in remittance was the reason for surplus US dollars in the banks.

The BB's move would improve liquidity situation in the banking sector, said Mahbub, adding, 'The businesses are reluctant to take credit from the banks amid the coronavirus outbreak.' Unless business climate get clear from the corona outbreak, demand for credit will not pick up, he said.

The flow of money, however, is helping the banks keep deposit rates low ahead of the 9 per cent lending rate implementation, Mahbub, also a former ABB chairman said.

An official of the central bank said that the impact of money it has released to money market would be five times. The BB may continue to do so until the dollar supply becomes normal, he said, adding that the monetary policy of the central bank permitted it to release around Tk 12,000 crore to the market.

To attain 14.8 per cent private sector credit growth in the fiscal year 2019-2020, the government in the revised monetary policy has targeted to attain 13 per cent broad money supply.

However, the actual growth was 9.2 per cent in January this year, much lower than the BB's projection, mainly due to the heavy borrowing by the government that lowered the banks' capacity to lend the businesses.

The government's borrowing from the banking sector stood at Tk 53,055.28 crore on March 3, exceeding its annual projection to borrow Tk 47,364 crore from the banking system.

The last time purchased dollars from the local market on January 4, 2017. Since then it has been injecting the US dollars into the local market.

















