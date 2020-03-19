Stocks dip further as coronavirus starts taking tolls in Bangladesh



The selling off pulled down the market despite bank stimulus which is supposed to start investing some 1400 crore taka starting from Wednesday.

A Bangladeshi who tested positive for coronavirus infection has died, Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora announced at her regular press conference on Wednesday.

The patient was over 70 years old, she said while talking to journalists during a press briefing at IEDCR.

The indices on both The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) dropped finally and DSEX, the Prime Index of DSE settled at 3,603, shedding 169 points or 4.46 per cent.

The index sank the below the 3,600-mark, lowest in nearly seven years since May 9, 2013. The DSE core index lost 1,165 points, wiping out market capitalisation of Tk 698 billion within a month as panic gripped investors.

Two other indices also saw sharp fall. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, dropped 61.63 points to close at 1,203 and the DSE Shariah Index lost 39.28 points to finish at 834.

Turnover fell to Tk 4.29 billion, which was 5.66 per cent higher than the previous day's Tk 4.06 billion. Out of 356 issues traded, 333 closed lower, only 13 ended higher and 13 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

A total number of 137,191 trades were executed in the day's trading session with trading volume of 178.48 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap of the DSE also fell to Tk 2,873 billion on Wednesday, from Tk 2,988 billion in the previous session.

Square Pharma topped the turnover chart with shares worth Tk 186 million changing hands, closely followed by Grameenphone, Monno Ceramic, LafargeHolcim and Orion Pharma.

EBL First Mutual Fund was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 5.40 per cent while ICB AMCL Third NRB Mutual Fund was the worst loser, losing 10 per cent.

CSE with its All Shares Price Index, CASPI dropped 442 points to close at 11,133 and the Selective Categories Index, CSCX, lost by 270 points to finish at 6,746.

The losers beat gainers, as 219 issues closed lower, 19 ended higher and 10 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 10.11 million shares and mutual fund units worth more than Tk 156 million in turnover.

















