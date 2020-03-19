IU opens Bangabandhu’s two murals   

Kushtia, Mar 18: The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia inaugurated two murals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary on the campus on March 7.

The murals-'Muktir Ahoban' (Calls for Emancipation) and 'Shashwata Mujib' (Universal Mujib) was installed in front of Jatir Pita Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall (JPBSMRH).

IU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari inaugurated the murals while IU Pro-VC Prof M Shahinoor Rahman, Treasurer Prof M Selim Toha and JPBSMR Hall provost Prof Tapan Kumar Godder were present.









