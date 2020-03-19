RDC Nazim’s luxurious house in Jashore village shrouded in questions





Nazim Uddin and two other magistrates of Kurigram district were withdrawn on Monday for their alleged involvement in torturing journalist Ariful Islam Rigan of Dhaka Tribune.

Though his paternal house was at Durbaghram village, his father Nisar Uddin, who passed away three years ago, used to live in his father-in-law's house at Kashipur.

Talking to this correspondent, locals said Nazim was arrogant since his childhood. After passing the HSC examination from Monirampur Government College he got admitted to Dhaka University 2006.

Later, he joined administration cadre after passing in 33rd BCS examination.

When Nazim became a magistrate he used to threaten local people and made all silent, said locals on condition of not disclosing their names.

Golam Mostafa, general secretary of local ward Awami League said that Nazim's family is Awami League supporter but he did wrong by torturing the journalist.

According to locals, Nazim's father-in-law lives at Bhagabanpara in Monirampur upazila headquarters. Along with his US-expatriate brother-in-law Nazim started construction of a four-storey building at cost of TK 1.20crore on eight decimal land worth Tk 14 lakh near his father-in-law's house.

Besides, he has a building on five decimal of land at Kashipur which is controlled by four CCTV cameras.

Locals raised questions how Nazim Uddin has become owner of such house within a short time. They urged the government to look into his income source.

Contacted, Nazim's mother Mazeda Begum said that he heard from her daughter-in-law Sabina that a problem has been created at his son's workplace but doesn't not know details.

Then hearing from journalist about the incident Nazim did not do right thing.

Sabina said that after hearing the issue at Monirampur bazar on Sunday, she made a call to her husband but the phone was found switched off. Later, on Monday morning Nazim made phone call from a new number and said that he was in trouble.

When asked about the house, she said her father gave the land to two her and her sister where the building is being constructed. She along with her sister is constructing the building. She is trying to manage bank loan now and her sister is now bearing the expense of the building construction.

Ariful Islam, district correspondent of online news portal Bangla Tribune, was jailed for one year and fined Tk 50,000 for 'possessing narcotics' by a mobile court at the dead of the night.

The local administration claimed that Ariful was arrested with 450ml local liquor and 100g hemp. But Ariful's wife Mostarima Sardar Nitu claimed that a group of law enforcers entered their home at Charuapara around Friday midnight and took away her husband forcefully without giving any reason.

After getting bail on Sunday, Ariful said he was tortured by the magistrates. -UNB

















