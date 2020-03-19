Video
Thursday, 19 March, 2020
Human chain formed against ex-Kurigram DC Parvin

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

KURIGRAM, Mar 18: Entrepreneurs of union Digital Centres formed a human chain against former Kurigram deputy commissioner Sultana Parvin in front of press club on Wednesday for recruitment at union parishad offices violating a High Court rule. Locals also joined the human chain.
According to speakers, though two entrepreneurs work at each digital centre without any salary, the district administration made new appointments from outside.
They demanded cancellation of previous appointments and recruit from among the entrepreneurs.
Earlier on November 28, 2016, the local government division issued a circular for accounts assistant cum computer operator for 2,000 unions. Later, 26 entrepreneurs of the union digital centres filed a writ petition with the High Court. On November 26 last year, the court issued a rule including a six-month stay and ordered preservation of seats in favour of the petitioners.
But the deputy commissioner overlooked the rule and started recruitment.    -UNB


