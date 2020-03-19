DU advises no gathering on campus, limits official work

Dhaka University (DU) authorities on Wednesday advised the outsiders not to enter, gather or staying inside the campus, if there are not any emergencies.

A DU press release on Wednesday issued in this regard signed by the Public Relation Officer Mahmood Alam.

The university also limits its official works and permitted the teachers and officials to do their works from home due to pandemic coronavisus (COVID-19) outbreak. If necessary, the job holders have to attend the office, the handout said.







