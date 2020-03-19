Suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir indicted

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday framed charges against Mizanur Rahman, suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, and Khandaker Enamul Basir, suspended director of the Anti-Corruption Commission, in a case filed over transacting Tk 40 lakh in bribe. After framing charges, Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Special Court -4 fixed March 23 for beginning of the trial.

Earlier, they claimed themselves as innocent and demanded justice while the judge read out the charfes against them.

On March 16, Advocate Ehsanul Haque Samaji conducted charge hearing for the DIG Mijan and on Wednesday Advocate Syed Rezaur Rahman conducted the charge hearing for Khandaker Enamul Basir.

Both the lawyers prayed to the court to discharge them.The court rejected their discharge petition and ordered to frame charges against them. On July 16 last year, Director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Sheikh Mohammad Fanafillah filed a case over the bribery scandal.