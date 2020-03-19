Two ETPs on Buriganga bank start test operation





The ETPs were established under a pilot project of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) at an expense of Tk 13 lakh for each of the plants.

The authority has established the plants at the waste water dropping points of Dhaka WASA's drainage system to ensure clean and transparent water in the river to protect it from pollution.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurated the ETPs at a programme organised at Sadarghat terminal.

He said the BIWTA and other authorities concerned were working to stop pollution and free the rivers of Buriganga, Turag, Balu and Sitalakshya from illegal grabbers as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set up a 'taskforce' to protect the rivers.

If the pilot project is found viable and successful, the authority will launch a complete project to establish more ETPs at the bank of the river, where the drainage are connected with the river and dropping waste water to the river, he added.

"In order to protect the rivers and keep those free from encroachment and pollution, the Prime Minister gave the directives in 1999. Later, the BNP-Jamaat alliance did not implement the directives," Khalid said.

"The Department of Environment is canceling the certificates, snapping the electricity and gas connections of the industries and organizations that are not using ETPs to purify contaminated water. Walkways, eco-parks and jetties are being constructed. We are working accordingly to protect the important rivers of the country," he added.

"BIWTA, Dhaka WASA and Dhaka City Corporation will work together to treat polluted water under the auspices of the Ministry of Shipping if this treatment plant becomes fruitful within six months," Khalid said.

Additional Shipping Secretary Anal Chandra Das and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore Golam Sadek were also present, among others, at the inauguration programme.

















Test operation of two Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) set up on the bank of the Buriganga River at Sadarghat was launched on Wednesday.The ETPs were established under a pilot project of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) at an expense of Tk 13 lakh for each of the plants.The authority has established the plants at the waste water dropping points of Dhaka WASA's drainage system to ensure clean and transparent water in the river to protect it from pollution.State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurated the ETPs at a programme organised at Sadarghat terminal.He said the BIWTA and other authorities concerned were working to stop pollution and free the rivers of Buriganga, Turag, Balu and Sitalakshya from illegal grabbers as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set up a 'taskforce' to protect the rivers.If the pilot project is found viable and successful, the authority will launch a complete project to establish more ETPs at the bank of the river, where the drainage are connected with the river and dropping waste water to the river, he added."In order to protect the rivers and keep those free from encroachment and pollution, the Prime Minister gave the directives in 1999. Later, the BNP-Jamaat alliance did not implement the directives," Khalid said."The Department of Environment is canceling the certificates, snapping the electricity and gas connections of the industries and organizations that are not using ETPs to purify contaminated water. Walkways, eco-parks and jetties are being constructed. We are working accordingly to protect the important rivers of the country," he added."BIWTA, Dhaka WASA and Dhaka City Corporation will work together to treat polluted water under the auspices of the Ministry of Shipping if this treatment plant becomes fruitful within six months," Khalid said.Additional Shipping Secretary Anal Chandra Das and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore Golam Sadek were also present, among others, at the inauguration programme.