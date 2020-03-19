Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:50 PM
latest Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses        Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram       Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown       Waz mahfil, other gathering banned        BB asks banks to suspend loan classification up to June      
Home Back Page

Two ETPs on Buriganga bank start test operation

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

Test operation of two Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) set up  on the bank of  the Buriganga River at Sadarghat was launched on Wednesday.
The ETPs were established under a pilot project of the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) at an expense of Tk 13 lakh for each of the plants.
The authority has established the plants at the waste water dropping points of Dhaka WASA's drainage system to ensure clean and transparent water in the river to protect it from pollution.
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury inaugurated the ETPs at a programme organised at Sadarghat terminal.
He said the BIWTA and other authorities concerned were working to stop pollution and free the rivers of Buriganga, Turag, Balu and Sitalakshya from illegal grabbers as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina set up a 'taskforce' to protect the rivers.
If the pilot project is found viable and successful, the authority will launch a complete project to establish more ETPs at the bank of the river, where the drainage are connected with the river and dropping waste water to the river, he added.
"In order to protect the rivers and keep those free from encroachment and pollution, the Prime Minister gave the directives in 1999. Later, the BNP-Jamaat alliance did not implement the directives," Khalid said.
"The Department of Environment is canceling the certificates, snapping the electricity and gas connections of the industries and organizations that are not using ETPs to purify contaminated water. Walkways, eco-parks and jetties are being constructed. We are working accordingly to protect the important rivers of the country," he added.
"BIWTA, Dhaka WASA and Dhaka City Corporation will work together to treat polluted water under the auspices of the Ministry of Shipping if this treatment plant becomes fruitful within six months," Khalid said.
Additional Shipping Secretary Anal Chandra Das and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore Golam Sadek were also present, among others, at the inauguration programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir indicted
Two ETPs on Buriganga bank start test operation
91 people home quarantined in Ctg
Manabzamin editor gets ad-interim bail
All cultural gatherings in BD suspended after first coronavirus death
30 subordinate court judges quarantined
Decision on suspending court activities after talks with other SC judges: CJ
Panicked people leaving Dhaka


Latest News
Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses
Govt prepares 2,000 beds to check corona
Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram
Corona treatment at Ijtema ground under Army supervision
CJ orders bail hearing without accused appearance
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
Partial lockdown if situation worsens: Health Minister
Facebook wrongly deletes posts
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Four Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail Friday
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
China to give corona test kits, medical supplies
Tourist restriction on Cox's Bazar, Patenga beaches
4 DMCH physicians are in home quarantine
HC orders to declare coronavirus as epidemic
Ex-Whip Shahidul Haque Jamal passes away
Some areas in capital may be locked down: Quader
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft