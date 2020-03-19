91 people home quarantined in Ctg





The Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi told the Daily Observer that the total number of quarantine in Chattogram have reached to 91.

The Civil Surgeon said that a total of 60 persons returned from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah on Tuesday night.

The Health department advised them to remain under home quarantine for 14 days.

Meanwhile, the district administration fined four persons returned from abroad in Patiya, Hathazari, Raojan and Anowara for defying the home quarantine. They have been fined Taka 10,000 each.

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) banned the public gatherings at Patenga sea beach from Wednesday for awareness against Corona virus. The CMP passed the order on Wednesday afternoon. The CMP further advised the students and the people to remain in house.

Meanwhile, two hospitals have been selected for compulsory quarantine for COVID-19 suspected persons in Chattogram. Those hospitals are Railway Hospital and General Hospitals.

Besides, General Hospital and Bangladesh Institute of tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) in Fouzderhat have been selected for isolation.

Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said a total of 100 beds in general hospital, 50 beds in BITID, 30 beds in Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), 37 beds in Railway Hospital.

City Corporation maintained hospitals and other private clinincs with 350 beds have been prepared for isolation beds.

Besides, all upazila hospitals have been prepared for isolation.

Meanwhile, the authorities of Chattogram University have already declared holiday from March 18 to April 9 next for COVID-19.

A total of ten ambulances will remain standby to carry the suspected patients. Any suspected returnees from abroad will be taken to Quarantine. Besides, two schools have been prepared to face the situation of COVID-19.



























