Manabzamin editor gets ad-interim bail





The court asked him to surrender before the Cyber Tribunal after expiry of his bail term.

The HC also asked the law enforcers not to harass him during the bail period.

A bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan passed the bail order after hearing a bail petition filed by the Manabzamin Editor-in-Chief. Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua stood for Matiur Rahman Chowdhury while Deputy Attorney General S M Fazlul Haque represented the state in the court.

Matiur Rahman appeared before the HC bench.

The HC granted bail to Manabzamin Editor-in-Chief as there is no specific allegation against him, said Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua.

Ruling party lawmaker from Magura-1, Saifuzzaman Shikhor, filed the case against Matiur Rahman Chowdhury and 31 others with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on March 9.

In the case, he alleged that Manabzamin published a report on expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia with false information without directly mentioning names but implicating several MPs.



































The High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted a four-week anticipatory bail to Bangla daily Manabzamin Editor-in-Chief Matiur Rahman Chowdhury in a case filed under the Digital Security Act 2018 on charge of publishing a false report in the newspaper.The court asked him to surrender before the Cyber Tribunal after expiry of his bail term.The HC also asked the law enforcers not to harass him during the bail period.A bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan passed the bail order after hearing a bail petition filed by the Manabzamin Editor-in-Chief. Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua stood for Matiur Rahman Chowdhury while Deputy Attorney General S M Fazlul Haque represented the state in the court.Matiur Rahman appeared before the HC bench.The HC granted bail to Manabzamin Editor-in-Chief as there is no specific allegation against him, said Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua.Ruling party lawmaker from Magura-1, Saifuzzaman Shikhor, filed the case against Matiur Rahman Chowdhury and 31 others with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station on March 9.In the case, he alleged that Manabzamin published a report on expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Nur Papia with false information without directly mentioning names but implicating several MPs.