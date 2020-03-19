All cultural gatherings in BD suspended after first coronavirus death





The central body of all cultural organisations announced the pause in a statement hours after the authorities reported the first coronavirus fatality on Wednesday.

Its President Golam Kuddus and General Secretary Hasan Arif urged all the units of the Jote and cultural organisations at district and Upazila levels to stop organising functions in the statement.

Programmes on a limited scale can be organised on the Mar 26 Independence Day and other national days, the statement said.

Members of the Jote will light candles at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital and Dhaka University's Smrity Chironton premises without any guests on Mar 25 evening to mark the National Genocide Day, but the programmes will be subject to the authorities' permission, Arif said. -bdnews24.com























