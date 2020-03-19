Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:50 PM
latest Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses        Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram       Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown       Waz mahfil, other gathering banned        BB asks banks to suspend loan classification up to June      
Home Back Page

All cultural gatherings in BD suspended after first coronavirus death

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Sammilita Sangskritik Jote has said all cultural activities and gatherings will remain suspended all over Bangladesh until the coronavirus situation normalises as COVID-19 has claimed the first life in the country.
The central body of all cultural organisations announced the pause in a statement hours after the authorities reported the first coronavirus fatality on Wednesday.
Its President Golam Kuddus and General Secretary Hasan Arif urged all the units of the Jote and cultural organisations at district and Upazila levels to stop organising functions in the statement.
Programmes on a limited scale can be organised on the Mar 26 Independence Day and other national days, the statement said.
Members of the Jote will light candles at the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital and Dhaka University's Smrity Chironton premises without any guests on Mar 25 evening to mark the National Genocide Day, but the programmes will be subject to the authorities' permission, Arif said.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir indicted
Two ETPs on Buriganga bank start test operation
91 people home quarantined in Ctg
Manabzamin editor gets ad-interim bail
All cultural gatherings in BD suspended after first coronavirus death
30 subordinate court judges quarantined
Decision on suspending court activities after talks with other SC judges: CJ
Panicked people leaving Dhaka


Latest News
Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses
Govt prepares 2,000 beds to check corona
Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram
Corona treatment at Ijtema ground under Army supervision
CJ orders bail hearing without accused appearance
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
Partial lockdown if situation worsens: Health Minister
Facebook wrongly deletes posts
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Four Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail Friday
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
China to give corona test kits, medical supplies
Tourist restriction on Cox's Bazar, Patenga beaches
4 DMCH physicians are in home quarantine
HC orders to declare coronavirus as epidemic
Ex-Whip Shahidul Haque Jamal passes away
Some areas in capital may be locked down: Quader
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft