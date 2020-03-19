Video
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:50 PM
30 subordinate court judges quarantined

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Thirty judges of subordinate courts, including 13 district judges, who recently returned from Australia, have been sent to home quarantine as government made it compulsory for overseas returnees to be quarantined for 14 day.  
Dr Rezaul Karim, public information officer of Law Ministry, said the team of judges went to Australia on February 29 and returned on March 15.
On March 14, Health Minister Zahid Maleque announced that people coming to Bangladesh from infected countries will be kept in compulsory quarantine.
"Anyone violating the directive will be jailed and fined," he said.     -UNB


