Decision on suspending court activities after talks with other SC judges: CJ





The Chief Justice came up with the comments while talking to reporters after planting a tree on the SC premises on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

'We are aware of the coronavirus and we all the judges will sit and take the decision about what to do. At present, the Supreme Court judges are enjoying a vacation which will end on March 28 and we will sit before the reopening of the court,' the Chief Justice said. He, however, said they will have to ensure so that justice-seekers are not subjected to sufferings.

Replying to a query about the lower court, Mahmud Hossain said they will take the decision considering all aspects. 'The suspension of court activities will invite sufferings for justice-seekers.

Meanwhile, a rights organisation has filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking directives to close court activities across the country to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Law and Life Foundation' a right organisation, submitted the writ petition seeking directives on the authorities concerned to close the courts to contain the spread of the virus.

In the petition, the organisation requested the court to ask the authorities concerned to keep people coming from abroad in quarantine.

















