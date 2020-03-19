Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:50 PM
latest Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses        Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram       Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown       Waz mahfil, other gathering banned        BB asks banks to suspend loan classification up to June      
Home Back Page

Decision on suspending court activities after talks with other SC judges: CJ

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Staff Correspondent

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Wednesday said the decision on suspending court activities will be taken after sitting with all Supreme Court judges.
The Chief Justice came up with the comments while talking to reporters after planting a tree on the SC premises on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
'We are aware of the coronavirus and we all the judges will sit and take the decision about what to do. At present, the Supreme Court judges are enjoying a vacation which will end on March 28 and we will sit before the reopening of the court,' the Chief Justice said. He, however, said they will have to ensure so that justice-seekers are not subjected to sufferings.
Replying to a query about the lower court, Mahmud Hossain said they will take the decision considering all aspects. 'The suspension of court activities will invite sufferings for justice-seekers.
Meanwhile, a rights organisation has filed a writ petition with the High Court, seeking directives to close court activities across the country to contain the spread of coronavirus.
"Law and Life Foundation' a right organisation, submitted the writ petition seeking directives on the authorities concerned to close the courts to contain the spread of the virus.
In the petition, the organisation requested the court to ask the authorities concerned to keep people coming from abroad in quarantine.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir indicted
Two ETPs on Buriganga bank start test operation
91 people home quarantined in Ctg
Manabzamin editor gets ad-interim bail
All cultural gatherings in BD suspended after first coronavirus death
30 subordinate court judges quarantined
Decision on suspending court activities after talks with other SC judges: CJ
Panicked people leaving Dhaka


Latest News
Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses
Govt prepares 2,000 beds to check corona
Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram
Corona treatment at Ijtema ground under Army supervision
CJ orders bail hearing without accused appearance
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
Partial lockdown if situation worsens: Health Minister
Facebook wrongly deletes posts
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Four Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail Friday
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
China to give corona test kits, medical supplies
Tourist restriction on Cox's Bazar, Patenga beaches
4 DMCH physicians are in home quarantine
HC orders to declare coronavirus as epidemic
Ex-Whip Shahidul Haque Jamal passes away
Some areas in capital may be locked down: Quader
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft