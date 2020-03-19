Panicked people leaving Dhaka





Amid growing concern over the novel coronavirus infection, a huge number of people, mostly students, began to leave Dhaka on Wednesday after the government had closed all educational institutions from March 17 to 31.

Although the authorities concerned including the ministries of education and health asked students to stay inside homes during the holiday period and urged the guardians to ensure it most guardians are not complying with the warning.

About the first death of coronavirus infection Director of Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora on Wednesday said the patient was over 70 years old.

The victim had other age-old complications too, she said.

Although the transport sector, especially bus operators, are facing a decline in business across the country as the number of passengers has dropped to avoid crowds, bus and railway stations in Dhaka witnessed different scenes.

The passengers also alleged that bus operators had increased the prices of tickets.

Rezaul Karim, a passenger, said, "There was a big queue at the ticket counter and bus operators were charging Tk 50 to 200 more for each ticket, citing scarcity of tickets,"

Asked about the allegations of over-charging, Mosharraf Hossain, General Manager of Hanif Paribahan, said it was not supposed to happen. If we find any allegation to be true, we will take action against the staff at the counter.

Bangladesh Railway officials said usual measures were taken to keep the trains clean while all concerned were asked to follow the government directives to prevent the spread of the virus.

The current number of coronavirus affected people in the country is 14. A total of 16 people have been kept in isolation while 42 in institutional quarantine.

IEDCR has tested samples from 49 people in the last 24 hours. So far the institution has tested 341 samples.

A huge number of local passengers, who are intending to travel in the internal destinations, were also found in the airports.

Violating the government warning and taking risks of the virus infection, they were travelling with their family members including their children.





















