PM unveils souvenir on Mujib Barsho





The premier unwrapped the cover of the souvenir at her official Ganabhaban residence here on Tuesday afternoon, a press release said on Wednesday.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee published the souvenir in both English and Bengali languages in a same cover.

President of the committee Professor Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and Chief Coordinator Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, among others, were present on the occasion.

The souvenir contains the messages of President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a poem of Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana and a brief illustrated life-sketch of Bangabandhu.

The articles and reminiscences of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, ex-Oxfam official Julian Francis, National Professor Rafiqul Islam, PM's former principal secretary Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and noted journalist Syed Badrul Ahsan have been placed in the souvenir, the release said. -BSS





















Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has unveiled the cover of a souvenir titled "Koti Manusher Kanthaswar" (voice of millions) marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.The premier unwrapped the cover of the souvenir at her official Ganabhaban residence here on Tuesday afternoon, a press release said on Wednesday.Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee published the souvenir in both English and Bengali languages in a same cover.President of the committee Professor Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and Chief Coordinator Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, among others, were present on the occasion.The souvenir contains the messages of President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a poem of Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana and a brief illustrated life-sketch of Bangabandhu.The articles and reminiscences of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, ex-Oxfam official Julian Francis, National Professor Rafiqul Islam, PM's former principal secretary Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and noted journalist Syed Badrul Ahsan have been placed in the souvenir, the release said. -BSS