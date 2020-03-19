Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:50 PM
latest Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses        Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram       Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown       Waz mahfil, other gathering banned        BB asks banks to suspend loan classification up to June      
Home Back Page

PM unveils souvenir on Mujib Barsho

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has unveiled the cover of a souvenir titled "Koti Manusher Kanthaswar" (voice of millions) marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The premier unwrapped the cover of the souvenir at her official Ganabhaban residence here on Tuesday afternoon, a press release said on Wednesday.
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee published the souvenir in both English and Bengali languages in a same cover.
President of the committee Professor Mohammad Rafiqul Islam and Chief Coordinator Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury, among others, were present on the occasion.
The souvenir contains the messages of President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a poem of Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana and a brief illustrated life-sketch of Bangabandhu.
The articles and reminiscences of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Rehana, former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, ex-Oxfam official Julian Francis, National Professor Rafiqul Islam, PM's former principal secretary Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and noted journalist Syed Badrul Ahsan have been placed in the souvenir, the release said.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir indicted
Two ETPs on Buriganga bank start test operation
91 people home quarantined in Ctg
Manabzamin editor gets ad-interim bail
All cultural gatherings in BD suspended after first coronavirus death
30 subordinate court judges quarantined
Decision on suspending court activities after talks with other SC judges: CJ
Panicked people leaving Dhaka


Latest News
Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses
Govt prepares 2,000 beds to check corona
Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram
Corona treatment at Ijtema ground under Army supervision
CJ orders bail hearing without accused appearance
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
Partial lockdown if situation worsens: Health Minister
Facebook wrongly deletes posts
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Four Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail Friday
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
China to give corona test kits, medical supplies
Tourist restriction on Cox's Bazar, Patenga beaches
4 DMCH physicians are in home quarantine
HC orders to declare coronavirus as epidemic
Ex-Whip Shahidul Haque Jamal passes away
Some areas in capital may be locked down: Quader
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft