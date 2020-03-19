Meher Afroz Shaon in self-quarantine

Video
Thursday, 19 March, 2020
Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020
Culture Desk

Renowned actress and singer Meher Afroz Shaon, who returned home from the USA on March 16 after a 10-day trip, has currently kept herself in self-isolation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She decided to stay at her residence in capital's Dhanmondi for 14 days since March 16.
Shaon posted about the current situation on her official Facebook page. She stated that due to prior commitment made before the coronavirus outbreak, she left for the USA on March 15, where she was due to make an appearance at a book fair in New York. But, the programme was cancelled later and she returned to Bangladesh immediately.
Even though there were no signs of coronavirus infection in her after the primary check up, she will be staying at her home in self-quarantine as part of the precautionary steps.


