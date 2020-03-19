

Meher Afroz Shaon in self-quarantine

Shaon posted about the current situation on her official Facebook page. She stated that due to prior commitment made before the coronavirus outbreak, she left for the USA on March 15, where she was due to make an appearance at a book fair in New York. But, the programme was cancelled later and she returned to Bangladesh immediately.

Even though there were no signs of coronavirus infection in her after the primary check up, she will be staying at her home in self-quarantine as part of the precautionary steps.

















