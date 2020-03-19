

Earth towards Future Planet

Thousands of years ago the environment was clean, fresh, pure and unpolluted. But farmers were totally dependent on monsoon for irrigation and infant mortality was very high. There was not a cure for thousand of diseases.

In the present time plastic has made the environment dirty, polluted, stale and full of diseases. It caused global warming and the atmosphere to open thus, allowing the sun's UV rays to enter the earth causing skin cancer and blindness. Industrialisation and development have brought in progress but many problems have followed. Many trees have been cut down to build luxurious houses and to set up industries. Many birds and animals are on the brink of becoming extinct. Africa's future is very negative for animals are now quickly dyeing.

The vehicles on roads pollute the atmosphere thus, causing many diseases. Many smoke and get cancer and die. There are also many harmful drugs. The oceans and seas are polluted with plastic. This smokes that they give out also harm us. This is causing sea animals to eat plastic for food and to die. A story tells us that once a fisherman was fishing, found a turtle. He found that he could not breathe from one part of nose. He thought a tiny sea animal got in there. He took a pair of plyers and tried to pull it out. Blood was bleeding but quickly it stopped. He did not understand what it was. So, at last he made up his mind and pulled the full thing out. It happened to be plastic straw that was trapped in his nose. So, it happens that we are affecting wildlife.

Now there are many schools, colleges, universities, etc. There are a number of beautiful printed books available in the market. There are also e-books and digital classrooms. We have the internet to give us information. Students can even go abroad for higher studies.

Now children have affected their eyes using electronic devices such as mobile phones, tablets and computers. The games mine craft, PUBG and Fortnight have taken over many children's eyes. YouTube also has affected them. In some countries, there is a law that you cannot use any electronic devices unless and until you are 18 years old.

Now fewer people die because medical research has brought a cure to many diseases. The quality of medicines has improved. There are world class hospitals around us. People are now more aware of physical fitness.

Cars now do not usually run on petrol but on electricity either battery. This is harmful for us because it gives out a harmful gas, which is harmful to us and the atmosphere. In some countries many lakes, rivers and streams are becoming dry making more animals extinct. Many countries made up of ice are melting and submerging under sea level. Soon Bangladesh will also be under the sea level. Many violent storms, hurricanes, tornadoes etc have caused because of us and many people are dying. So we should be much more aware.

But scientists have now found a chemical that has been made for getting rid of plastics, there is promise for teleportation and pollution is growing lower. So, we should take care of the earth as it takes care of us.

The writer is a student of

Class-III at SFX Green Herald

