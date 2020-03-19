

YES Open Library

The format of the library has been changed over the decades. E-library is getting popular among the netizens. Prof Abdullah Abu Sayeed made a breakthrough in the library concept establishing the mobile library named 'Bishwa Sahitya Kendra'. Recently, the library in barbershop and restaurants are getting common. YES group of Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit, a student wing of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), has launched a library with a completely new concept like the 'Satata Store'.

The YES group members have established an open library on the Jahangirnagar University campus. This library will be kept open for all and there will be no lock and key. They set-up three open libraries on the campus, one at TSC, one at Social Sciences faculty building, and another at New Arts building. The readers are open to taking books at free of costs from here. Either the reader can read books hereby instantly or he/she can take the book to dormitory according to self-will. Executive Director of TIB Dr Iftekharuzzaman inaugurated the library last week on the university campus.

Imran Hossain Himu, a third-year student of Bangla department of the university, readout back to back two books 'Kabi' by Tarasangkar Bandyopadhyay and 'Onek Katha Balar Chhilo' by Imdadul Haque Milon following the inaugural day. 'When I learned the terms and policies of the library, it was seemingly inspiring for me to read books rather than gossiping. I appreciate the initiators for taking this type of creative initiative to bring out the positive changes in the society', he shared candidly.

TIB always try to work for the betterment of society. As part of social activities, TIB launched the open library as a pilot project for spreading knowledge. As it is a unique idea, if we get better feedback from here, TIB would consider covering more institutions with the same idea. Moreover, we are working with a vision of building a corruption-free country. As we do believe, books can enlighten a person and an enlightened person cannot get involved in corruption. It can be another important step towards our vision. The coordinator of JU YES group and Deputy Programme Manager of TIB Dilruba Begum Monalisa was sharing about the open library blissfully over the phone. She also thanked the JU YES team for this creative idea.

The writer is a student of Chemistry department,

Jahangirnagar University



















Book is the ultimate and still real source of knowledge. The technology-based modern era undoubtedly is providing updated techniques for acquiring knowledge. Computer, internet, eBooks, blogging sites, websites, YouTube, Wikipedia, mobile apps and other technologies have already brought the sources of knowledge at stone throwing distance. The experts are continuously trying to develop more updated and user-friendly ways of gathering more knowledge through less industry but the appeal of the paper made books still remain the same and library always ensure the proper reading environment.The format of the library has been changed over the decades. E-library is getting popular among the netizens. Prof Abdullah Abu Sayeed made a breakthrough in the library concept establishing the mobile library named 'Bishwa Sahitya Kendra'. Recently, the library in barbershop and restaurants are getting common. YES group of Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit, a student wing of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), has launched a library with a completely new concept like the 'Satata Store'.The YES group members have established an open library on the Jahangirnagar University campus. This library will be kept open for all and there will be no lock and key. They set-up three open libraries on the campus, one at TSC, one at Social Sciences faculty building, and another at New Arts building. The readers are open to taking books at free of costs from here. Either the reader can read books hereby instantly or he/she can take the book to dormitory according to self-will. Executive Director of TIB Dr Iftekharuzzaman inaugurated the library last week on the university campus.Imran Hossain Himu, a third-year student of Bangla department of the university, readout back to back two books 'Kabi' by Tarasangkar Bandyopadhyay and 'Onek Katha Balar Chhilo' by Imdadul Haque Milon following the inaugural day. 'When I learned the terms and policies of the library, it was seemingly inspiring for me to read books rather than gossiping. I appreciate the initiators for taking this type of creative initiative to bring out the positive changes in the society', he shared candidly.TIB always try to work for the betterment of society. As part of social activities, TIB launched the open library as a pilot project for spreading knowledge. As it is a unique idea, if we get better feedback from here, TIB would consider covering more institutions with the same idea. Moreover, we are working with a vision of building a corruption-free country. As we do believe, books can enlighten a person and an enlightened person cannot get involved in corruption. It can be another important step towards our vision. The coordinator of JU YES group and Deputy Programme Manager of TIB Dilruba Begum Monalisa was sharing about the open library blissfully over the phone. She also thanked the JU YES team for this creative idea.The writer is a student of Chemistry department,Jahangirnagar University