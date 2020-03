Mujib Barsha, birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman





To mark the Mujib Barsha, birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Natore District Awami League President Professor Abdul Kuddus, MP, as chief guest, inaugurating a 'humanity wall' on Bonpara Municipality building in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday. photo: observer