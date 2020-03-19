Video
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:49 PM
MPA celebrates Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Mar 18: The Mongla Port Authority (MPA) celebrated birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur with due respect.
To mark the day, MPA organised day-long programmes.
The programmes began with lighting candles at one-minute past midnight followed by hoisting of the national flag and releasing balloons and pigeons on the MPA premises.
The MPA officials paid tribute to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait at 9:30am.
Later, a discussion meeting was held at the MPA conference room.
MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Sheikh Abul Kalam attended the meeting as chief guest while Member (Finance) of MPA Yasmin Afsana and Captain Mohammad Ali attended it as special guests with Deputy Secretary of MPA Gias Uddin in the chair.
The programmes also included screening of documentary film on Bangabandhu and distribution of "Asomaptta Attojiboni" of Bangabandhu among all MPA staffs.




After the Johr prayer, Doa and Milad Mahfil were offered at the MPA mosque seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Bangabandhu and continuous peace and prosperity of the nation.




Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd.
