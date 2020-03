BANDARBAN, Mar 18: A Rohingya youth was killed in a landmine explosion in no man's land along Bangladesh-Myanmar border in the district on Monday.

Deceased Monir Ullah, 25, was a resident of a Rohingya camp in Naikhongchhari Upazila of the district. Officer-in-Charge of Naikhongchhari Police Station Anwar Hossen confirmed the news.