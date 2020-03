RAJSHAHI, Mar 18: A man killed self by hanging with ceiling fan in his bedroom on Monday night over family feud.

Deceased Rashidul Islam Rashid, 40, was the son of late Yakub Ali of Malopara Village in Puthia Upazila of the district.

Inspector of Puthia Police Station Md Hasmat Ali confirmed the news, and said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.