Six killed in six districts  





COX'S BAZAR: A drug-addict man allegedly killed his wife in Teknaf Municipality of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Kulsum Begum, 20, was the wife of Mohammad Sadek of Pallanpara area in the municipality. Local sources said Sadek used to quarrel with his wife very often in drunken condition. On Monday at 7pm, an altercation happened between them. At one stage, Sadek stabbed his wife, leaving her injured.

Neighbours rushed her to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed and three others were injured in a rival attack over fish farming in government pond at Gopinathpur Village under Solop Union in Ullahpara Upazila of the district on Monday night. Deceased Shah Alam, 32, was the son of Abdul Jabbar of the village.

Deceased's cousin Abdul Aleem said, one Ali Saha of the village had an altercation with Shah Alam over the issue in the morning. Following this, Ali Saha and his men attacked Shah Alam and stabbed him with sharp weapons. As Shah Alam's father and two others came to help him, the attackers also beat them, leaving them injured.

They were rushed to Sirajganj Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital where Shah Alam was declared dead. Inspector (Investigation) of Ullahpara Police Station Golam Mostofa confirmed the news.

RAJSHAHI: A man was stabbed to death by his brother in Basupara Village of Bagmara Upazila in the district on Monday.

Deceased Najidul Islam, 22, was a hotel employee in Bhabaniganj Bazar of the upazila.

Local and police sources said there was a loggerhead inbetween Najidul and his brother Mokibul for long. On Monday afternoon, the wives of the two brothers came into an altercation over collecting leaves falling from the mango tree next to their house.

Following this, Mokidul stabbed Najidul with a sharp weapon at night, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Inspector of Bagmara Police Station (PS) Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, police are trying to arrest the accused.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A drug addict youth allegedly chopped a housewife to death at Nilokhi Village under Solimganj Union in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

Deceased Aklima Begum, 22, was the wife of Liton Mia of the village. Additional Police Super (Nabinagar circle) Md Mokbul Hossen confirmed the news at night.

He said the deceased was taking supper at her house. At that time, the drug addict, Monir Hossen, 24, entered the house and chopped her, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, Solimganj Police Camp In-charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Shafiqul Islam recovered the body.

PANCHAGARH: A man allegedly strangled his wife over extramarital affair at Prodhanpara Village under Panchagarh Union in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday. Deceased Shefaly Begum, 30, was the wife of Alamgir Hossen, 34, of the village.

Police said following his extramarital affair, Alamgir strangled his wife with a scarf early Monday, leaving her dead on the spot.

Sadar PS SI Manjurul Islam said they recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy. Police arrested the husband, the SI added.

NETRAKONA: A man was killed in a clash over division of money collected from cattle sales at Baniapara Village under Chandigarh Union in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Abdul Malek, 50, was the son of late Dosto Mahmud alias Dukhu Mia of the village.

Locals and police said following a dispute over division of money, cattle traders Sohrab Uddin and Helal started to beat another trader Halim at night. As Halim's brother-in-law Abdul Malek rushed in to save him, the attackers also beat up Malek, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex at the same night where he was declared dead.



















Six persons were murdered in separate incidents in six districts- Cox's Bazar, Sirajganj, Rajshahi, Brahmanbaria, Panchagarh and Netrakona, in two days.COX'S BAZAR: A drug-addict man allegedly killed his wife in Teknaf Municipality of the district on Monday night.Deceased Kulsum Begum, 20, was the wife of Mohammad Sadek of Pallanpara area in the municipality. Local sources said Sadek used to quarrel with his wife very often in drunken condition. On Monday at 7pm, an altercation happened between them. At one stage, Sadek stabbed his wife, leaving her injured.Neighbours rushed her to Teknaf Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed and three others were injured in a rival attack over fish farming in government pond at Gopinathpur Village under Solop Union in Ullahpara Upazila of the district on Monday night. Deceased Shah Alam, 32, was the son of Abdul Jabbar of the village.Deceased's cousin Abdul Aleem said, one Ali Saha of the village had an altercation with Shah Alam over the issue in the morning. Following this, Ali Saha and his men attacked Shah Alam and stabbed him with sharp weapons. As Shah Alam's father and two others came to help him, the attackers also beat them, leaving them injured.They were rushed to Sirajganj Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital where Shah Alam was declared dead. Inspector (Investigation) of Ullahpara Police Station Golam Mostofa confirmed the news.RAJSHAHI: A man was stabbed to death by his brother in Basupara Village of Bagmara Upazila in the district on Monday.Deceased Najidul Islam, 22, was a hotel employee in Bhabaniganj Bazar of the upazila.Local and police sources said there was a loggerhead inbetween Najidul and his brother Mokibul for long. On Monday afternoon, the wives of the two brothers came into an altercation over collecting leaves falling from the mango tree next to their house.Following this, Mokidul stabbed Najidul with a sharp weapon at night, leaving him dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Inspector of Bagmara Police Station (PS) Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident adding that, police are trying to arrest the accused.NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A drug addict youth allegedly chopped a housewife to death at Nilokhi Village under Solimganj Union in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Monday night.Deceased Aklima Begum, 22, was the wife of Liton Mia of the village. Additional Police Super (Nabinagar circle) Md Mokbul Hossen confirmed the news at night.He said the deceased was taking supper at her house. At that time, the drug addict, Monir Hossen, 24, entered the house and chopped her, leaving her dead on the spot.Being informed, Solimganj Police Camp In-charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Shafiqul Islam recovered the body.PANCHAGARH: A man allegedly strangled his wife over extramarital affair at Prodhanpara Village under Panchagarh Union in Sadar Upazila of the district early Monday. Deceased Shefaly Begum, 30, was the wife of Alamgir Hossen, 34, of the village.Police said following his extramarital affair, Alamgir strangled his wife with a scarf early Monday, leaving her dead on the spot.Sadar PS SI Manjurul Islam said they recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy. Police arrested the husband, the SI added.NETRAKONA: A man was killed in a clash over division of money collected from cattle sales at Baniapara Village under Chandigarh Union in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.Deceased Abdul Malek, 50, was the son of late Dosto Mahmud alias Dukhu Mia of the village.Locals and police said following a dispute over division of money, cattle traders Sohrab Uddin and Helal started to beat another trader Halim at night. As Halim's brother-in-law Abdul Malek rushed in to save him, the attackers also beat up Malek, leaving him seriously injured.He was rushed to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex at the same night where he was declared dead.