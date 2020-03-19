Seven killed in road mishaps





BARGUNA: A truck driver was killed as the vehicle fell into a roadside ditch in Amtali Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Sohag, 35, was the son of Ali Hossen of Kotwali Police Station area in Jashore District.

Amtali Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Md Shahadat Hossen said the rod-laden truck plunged into the ditch beside the Patuakhali-Kuakata Highway after its driver lost control over the steering, leaving him dead on the spot and his assistant seriously injured.

BOGURA: A timber trader was killed in a head-on collision between a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a truck on the Dhunat-Sherpur Road in Bothuabari Bridge area under Dhunat Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Rezaul Karim, 40, was the son of Abdul Kuddus of Rahimabad Uttar Para area in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district.

Police said following the collision, leaving seven passengers of the auto-rickshaw injured.

They were admitted to Upazila Health Complex. Later, Rezaul Karim died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhunat Police Station (PS) Kripa Sindhu Bala confirmed the incident and said, they seized the truck but its driver and helper fled the scene.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) who was injured in a road accident on March 11 last died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.

Deceased Alamgir Kabir, 26, was the son of Nurul Kabir of Kalikapur Mahalla in Bonpara Municipality, and general secretary of municipality JCD.

Bonpara Highway PS OC Khandaker Shafiqul Islam confirmed the matter.

MUNSHIGANJ: Two motorcyclists were killed in an accident on the Dhaka-Mawa Highway in Keoatkhali area under Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Tuhin Shikder, 40, of the upazila, and Badshah Hossen, 50, of Shyampur area in capital Dhaka.

Sreenagar Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Dewan Azad said a Mawa-bound drum truck hit the motorcycle from behind in the said area, leaving the two bikers dead on the spot.

NABIGANJ, HABIGANJ: Two people were killed and three others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Kuragaon area under Nabiganj Upazila on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Sumel Mia, 25, son of Chhonor Mia of Paniumda Union, and Shamsu Mia, 50, a cattle trader of Sataihal Village under Gaznaipur Union. Police and eyewitnesses said, following the accident, 2 people were killed on the spot and 3 injured.



































