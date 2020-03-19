Video
Thursday, 19 March, 2020
Countryside

Academic activities at Meherpur school hampered for lack of building

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020
Our Correspondent





MEHERPUR, Mar 18: Academic activities at Nobinnagar Government Primary School in Gangni Upazila of the district are facing setback after the collapse of a building during construction on the school campus four years ago.
The academic activities are now going on somehow in three tin-shed small rooms of another building.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ataul Gani said initiative would be taken very soon to construct a new building for the school.
Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) started construction of the school building at Tk 57 lakh in 2016. During the ongoing construction in 2017, the roof of the building collapsed.
At that time, an investigation team from Dhaka collected samples for testing at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology. During the test, the quality of the work was ranked substandard. The team suggested a new building, but it was not followed.
All the schools in the area expect this one have new buildings.
Students complained four of them have to sit on a small bench against the capacity of two.
Head Teacher of the school Tamjidur Rahman said, "LGED and education office don't want to take the responsibility, but we are taking classes amid unfavourable situation."
Gangni Upazila Engineer Golap Ali Sheikh said, "Teachers are taking classes in a tin-shed building. I will propose for a new building at education committee meeting."
DC Ataul Gani said the students are suffering due to lack of a good school building. A government primary school cannot run in such condition.
"I've talked with LGED about this and sent letter to the government so that a new building can be constructed for the school," he added.





