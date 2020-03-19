Video
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:48 PM
Grading method of PECE should be changed

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Dear Sir

Primary Education Completion Examination (PECE) is one of the largest public examinations in the country. The result also published in a grading manner similar to other public examination. But it is a source of stress for younger students.

In grading system, other public examinations' average 80 marks confirm the highest grade 'A+'. But in the PECE without getting 80 marks in every subject the grade "A+" is not confirmed. That means, average 80 marks is not enough for "A+". As a result, a student who gets eighty marks in all subjects gets an "A plus", while another student gets ninety-five marks in all subjects except in one less than eighty marks gets "A" grade!

Therefore, I am seeking the kindness of the authorities concerned to ensure genuine merit evaluation and to reduce the stress on the students by confirming the logical change of the traditional grading system rules by publishing the results of the Primary Education Examination.





Abu Faruk
Bandarban Sadar



