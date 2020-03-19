Bangabandhu at 100: An unparalleled leader



Samir Bhowmik



Two recently published books, based on his personal diaries are now the source of helping us for understanding his ideals and political philosophy. The first book, The Unfinished Memoirs, published in 2012, does not include events after the late 1950s. The second book, Karagarer Rojnamcha (prison diaries), published in 2017, is based on his diaries when he was in prison after the launching of the six-point movement in 1966.



Both the books illuminate his political thoughts very clearly. I quote from his own voice, Bangabandhu writes in The Unfinished Memoirs-"As a man, what concerns mankind concerns me. As a Bengalee, I am deeply involved in all that concerns Bengalees. This abiding involvement is born of and nourished by love, which gives meaning to my politics and to my very being," This quote clears that Bangabandhu identified himself as a human being and as a Bengalee at the same time. His values are best reflected in this quotation.



Bangabandhu was a leader who was always with the people. His politics was people's politics. He developed his political ideas by being involved with the ordinary masses. Bangabandhu spent most of his life outside the state power- 13 years of which in prison. He struggled first against the colonial British rule and later against the undemocratic Pakistani rule to establish social, political, economic and cultural rights of the Bengalees. Bangabandhu stood out as a towering figure who shouldered the hopes of millions through difficult times despite facing the gallows, the fire inside Bangabandhu was never extinguished, but was further ignited to achieve what he had set out for.



Bangabandhu returned home after nine months of captivity in Pakistan. Millions of people were in the street to receive him. Before landing, the British comet which had brought him from London circled for 45 minutes over the countryside in respect to Bangabandhu's desire to see his "Shoner Bangla" (Golden Bengal). This reflects what a patriot he was.

Embracing Bangabandhu in Non-Aligned Movement summit in 1973 in Algiers Cuban leader Fidel Castro noted, "I have not seen the Himalayas, but I have seen Sheikh Mujib. In personality and in courage, this man is the Himalayas. I have thus had the experience of witnessing the Himalayas."



Journalist Cyril Dunn stated "In thousand year history of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujib is the only leader who is by blood, race, language, culture and birth a true Bengali. His physique was immense. His voice was profound like thunder. His charisma worked as magic on people. The courage and charm that streamed from him made him a superhuman in these times." On April 5, 1971 Newsweek magazine had Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on its cover page and portrayed him as "the poet of politics".



The leader of the British humanist movement the late Lord Fenner Brackway once remarked, "In a sense, Sheikh Mujib, is a greater leader than George Washington, Mahatma Gandhi and De Valera." The top journalist of the new Egypt Hasnein Heikal said, "Naser does not belong to Egypt only. He is the messenger of freedom for the entire Arab world. His Arab nationalism is the message of freedom for the Arab people. In similar fashion, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman does not belong to the Bangladesh alone.



He is the harbinger of freedom for all Bengalis. His Bengali nationalism is the new emergence of Bengali civilization and culture. Mujib is the hero of the Bengalis, in the past and in the times to be." Upon hearing the news of Bangabandhu's assassination, former British PM Harold Wilson wrote to a Bengali journalist, "This is surely a supreme national tragedy for you.



For me it is a personal tragedy of immense dimensions." Journalist Mark Tully had the fortune to watch Bangabandhu from close quarters and the covering of the Liberation War of Bangladesh was a high point in his carrer. Tully described Bangabandhu as an "extremely friendly and open person" who loved his people from the heart and he was a "very big person in every sense of the term of the world."



Bangabandhu delivered a stirring speech on January 10, 1972 at New Delhi Airort during a stopover after his release from prison in Pakistan. He descrided the trip as "a journey from darkness to light", and remarked: "In these nine months my people had traversed centuries. When I was taken away from my people, they wept; when I was held in captivity, they fought; and now when I go back to them, they are victorious."



At the United Nations in Sept 1974, Bangabandhu was the first man to speak of his dreams, his people's aspiration, in Bangla. The Bangla language was, in that stroke of politics, recognised by the global community. For the first time after Raindranath Tagore's Nobel achievement in 1913, Bangla was put in a position of dignity. Bangabandhu was voted "the Greatest Bengali of All Time" in a BBC poll in 2004.



In his Unfinished Memoirs Bangabandhu says, "I myself am no communist, but I believe in socialism and not in capitalism. I believe capital is a tool of the oppressor. As long as capitalism is the mainspring of the economic order, people all over the world will continue to be oppressed." I quote Bangabandhu's another famous saying-"The world is divided into two halves, the oppressed and the oppressors. I am with the oppressed."



Bangabandhu did not want to see inequality in Bangladesh and he believed that the government has a role to play in removing equality and freeing people from exploitation.

His struggle was for the economic and political emancipation of the down-trodden masses from various forms of oppressions. Within a few days after creation of Pakistan, Bangabandhu realised the need for establishing an opposition political party not only fighting for the rights of the Bengalis but also for challenging the authoritarian rule of the Muslim League. He was imprisoned in 1948 for participating in the language movement. He was again imprisoned in 1949 for supporting the movement of the fourth class employees of Dhaka University. In his Unfinished Memoirs he writes: "There is no point in pursuing the Muslim League any longer.



Bangabandhu at 100: An unparalleled leader



Six points captured the aspiration of the people and it became the sole agenda of party and people. The 'six-point' was billed as the charter of the liberation of the Bengalis. Analysts consider 'six-point' as the 'Magna Carta' of Bangladesh's political history. Bangabandhu was imprisoned again and again and finally he was charged with treason in the Agartala conspiracy case. In 1969, Ayub fell down from power in the face of mass uprising and Bangabandhu was released. On February 22, 1969, the students conferred on him the great title 'Bangabandhu' (friend of Bengal) on behalf of the people.



I do not find any nationalist leader in the history of the world so successful in mobilizing such a huge population within such a short period of time. In that very sense, I consider Bangabandhu as the unparalleled political leader in the history of the world. In support of my opinion I suggest to look at the world meetings and conferences Bangabandhu attended during 1971-75. Whatever the conference was, wherever he had gone, he occupied the centre-stage of any international gathering or conference.



The spirit Bangabandhu instilled in the hearts of millions guides the nation. He is the visionary leader of our nationhood. In conclusion, I quote his inspiring telegraphic message through which he declared the independence just before the arrest on March 26, 1971 urging his people to stand up and fight against the atrocities and for their liberation.











"This may be my last message, from today Bangladesh is independent. I call upon the people of Bangladesh, wherever you might be and with whatever you have, to resist the army of occupation to the last. Your fight must go until the last soldier of the Pakistan occupation army is expelled from the soil of Bangladesh and final victory is achieved."



The writer is political analyst and advocate, practicing at the Supreme Court of Bangladesh

