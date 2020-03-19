

As COVID - 19 keeps engulfing the world



The virus has also been detected in holiday cruise ships, which were later quarantined, resulting in interminable distress for the passengers. The fact remains, the world is facing a health crisis and certain precautions are needed. The first is to avoid eating exotic food, the second is to maintain personal hygiene and the third is to have checks done if symptoms appear.



However, the signs, which include cough, fever and phlegm, can also be present for normal seasonal illnesses. At this moment, Bangladesh has only a few cases and to keep the number low, there needs to be a nationwide campaign for giving priority to washing hands. Keeping hands clean, using hand sanitizers and minimising air travel are some of the steps that are essential.



Also, the threat has to be relayed to the people without creating any panic. With educational institutions now closed down, the programme can start at factories, markets and large corporate houses. During the dengue outbreak last year, the government issued public messages in simple language for all to understand and that can be one of the effective measures. In addition, special Coronavirus related short films can be shown before the screening of movies with special public safety messages aired on TV and radio. While there have been deaths, thousands have also gone back home after getting cured.











This message that Corona does not mean certain death has to be circulated too. With emphasis on creating awareness for Coronavirus, the government cannot neglect the Dengue threat either; therefore health drives on preventing both diseases should run concurrently.



