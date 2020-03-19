Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 March, 2020, 7:48 PM
latest Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses        Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram       Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown       Waz mahfil, other gathering banned        BB asks banks to suspend loan classification up to June      
Home News

Govt works to stop river pollution: Khalid

Published : Thursday, 19 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

The BIWTA and other authorities concerned are working to stop pollution and free the Buriganga, the Turag, the Balu and the Sitalakshya from illegal grabbers as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has set up a 'task force' to protect the rivers.




State minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said this on Wednesday while inaugurating a plant for treating polluted water from drains on the bank of the Buriganga at Sadarghat here as a pilot project, said a release.
"In order to protect the rivers and keep those free from encroachment and pollution, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had given the overall directives in 1999. Later, the BNP-Jamaat alliance did not implement the directives when they assured power, and the river water became more polluted than it was," Khalid said.
"The Department of Environment is cancelling the certificates, snapping the electricity and gas connections of the industries and organizations that are not using effluent treatment plant (ETP) to purify contaminated water…Walkways, eco-parks and jetties are being constructed. We are working accordingly to protect the important rivers of the country," he added.
"BIWTA, Dhaka WASA and Dhaka City Corporation will work together to treat polluted water under the auspices of the Ministry of Shipping if this treatment plant becomes fruitful within six months," Khalid said.    -BSS



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Govt works to stop river pollution: Khalid
Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebrated in Singapore
ExoMars Rosalind Franklin: Rover mission delayed until 2022
Coal power developers â€˜risk wasting billionsâ€™
Coronavirus: Why is the UK not shutting schools like other countries?
Six schoolgirls saved from child marriage
Muslims still feel unsafe a year after New Zealand massacre
Rotary holds seminar to raise awareness about COVID-19


Latest News
Govt cancels leaves of all doctors, nurses
Govt prepares 2,000 beds to check corona
Complaint against ex-DC, 3 magistrates among 40 lodged in Kurigram
Corona treatment at Ijtema ground under Army supervision
CJ orders bail hearing without accused appearance
Madaripur's Shibchar under lockdown
Partial lockdown if situation worsens: Health Minister
Facebook wrongly deletes posts
Waz mahfil, other gathering banned
Four Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged in Delhi's Tihar jail Friday
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports first coronavirus death
China to give corona test kits, medical supplies
Tourist restriction on Cox's Bazar, Patenga beaches
4 DMCH physicians are in home quarantine
HC orders to declare coronavirus as epidemic
Ex-Whip Shahidul Haque Jamal passes away
Some areas in capital may be locked down: Quader
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson released from coronavirus treatment
Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft