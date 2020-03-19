Act like it’s war-time, says Boris Johnson on coronavirus





Vallance said it was "reasonable" to assume there were as many as 55,000 cases already in the country, which is nearing an Italy-like peak in the next three to four weeks.

As chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled a 330 billion pounds package to deal with the economic impact, Johnson said: "I stress although the measures are extreme we may well have to go further and faster. And we must act like any war-time government and do anything it takes to support our economy."

"Yes, this enemy can be deadly. But it is also beatable. But we know how to beat it", he added. Both Johnson and Sunak said the government would do "whatever it takes" to overcome the crisis in the coming months.

So far, the UK's official figure is 1,950 people who tested positive and 56 dead. The measures such as social isolation and closure of public places described as 'draconian' by Johnson on Monday would need to be in place at least for "months", Vallance said.

Simon Stevens, chief executive of the National Health Service also told MPs of plans to postpone routine surgery, to prepare for "the likely influx of more coronavirus patients". -AP



























Is this democracy?: Congress, BJP spar in top court over MP

NEW DELHI, Mar 18: The BJP is destroying democracy by muzzle power, the Congress claimed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday as the two heavyweights of Indian politics locked horns over the Madhya Pradesh government crisis.

After a day of dramatic arguments and a verbal spat between senior advocates Dushyant Dave and Mukul Rohatgi, which prompted Justice DY Chandrachud, who is heading the two judge-bench in this matter, to intervene and soothe Mr Dave's nerves, the hearing is set to continue on Thursday.

Appearing for the Congress, Dushyant Dave accused the BJP of abducting MLAs and hatching a "conspiracy" to destabilise the government. Seeking a deferment of the trust vote called by the BJP till completion of by-polls, Dave said "heavens are not going to fall if Congress is allowed to continue till by-polls" and "Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government must not be saddled on the people".

Dave also hit out at Governor Lalji Tandon for an "unconstitutional" floor test and "middle of the night" messages, asking: "Is this a democracy? Where MLAs are kidnapped?" Alleging constitutional impropriety by the Governor, Dave asked how the Governor had been so confident in his knowledge that the Kamal Nath government had lost its majority.

The BJP hit back by accusing the Congress of stalling a trust vote it could not hope to win and that the party "responsible for the mass murder of democracy" had "no legal right to remain in power". Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the BJP, also insisted that the Congress was "desperate for power" and that the rebel MLAs had not been kidnapped and were "on their own".

"These MLAs do not want to go to Bhopal. They have resigned. It is not a case of defection or merger," he added.

Dismissing the claims of abduction, Rohatgi told the court that the only question before it was whether the Governor's mandate of a floor test had to be followed. -NDTV















China to expel US journalists as media freedom row grows

BEIJING, Mar 18: China on Wednesday announced it would expel American journalists from three major US newspapers in one of the communist government's biggest crackdowns on the foreign press, escalating a bitter row over media freedoms.

The move against The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal came as the superpowers also feuded over the coronavirus pandemic, with US President Donald Trump provocatively branding it the "Chinese virus".

Beijing said the expulsions were in retaliation to Washington's decision to cut the number of Chinese nationals allowed to work for its state-run media on American soil.

"They are legitimate and justified self-defence in every sense," the foreign ministry said of the expulsions.

It said the journalists at the three newspapers must hand back their credentials within 10 days, and highlighted they would also not be able to work in the semi-autonomous cities of Hong Kong and Macau. -AFP











Russia deploying coronavirus disinformation to sow panic in West, EU document says

BRUSSELS, Mar 18: Russian media have deployed a "significant disinformation campaign" against the West to worsen the impact of the coronavirus, generate panic and sow distrust, according to a European Union document seen by Reuters.

The Kremlin denied the allegations on Wednesday, saying they were unfounded and lacked common sense.

The EU document said the Russian campaign, pushing fake news online in English, Spanish, Italian, German and French, uses contradictory, confusing and malicious reports to make it harder for the EU to communicate its response to the pandemic.

"A significant disinformation campaign by Russian state media and pro-Kremlin outlets regarding COVID-19 is ongoing," said the nine-page internal document, dated March 16, using the name of the disease that can be caused by the coronavirus.

"The overarching aim of Kremlin disinformation is to aggravate the public health crisis in Western countries...in line with the Kremlin's broader strategy of attempting to subvert European societies," the document produced by the EU's foreign policy arm, the European External Action Service, said.

A specialist EU database has recorded almost 80 cases of disinformation about coronavirus since Jan. 22, it said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed to what he said was the lack in the EU document of a specific example or link to a specific media outlet. -REUTERS











Pope for hugs, phone calls

News in brief

VATICAN CITY, Mar 18: Pope Francis stressed on Wednesday the importance of families and friends making small gestures such as hugs and phone calls during times of isolation in a pandemic.

"We must rediscover the concrete nature of small things, of making small gestures toward those around us -- family, friends," the 83-year-old pontiff told the La Repubblica newspaper.

"They are gestures of tenderness, of affection, of compassion, which are nonetheless decisive and important -- for example, a hot dish, a caress, a hug, a phone call."

Italian rules instruct everyone to keep one metre (three feet) apart while in public but say nothing about what people can do at home.

Most business have been closed and public events cancelled since last week. -AFP











Putin for April constitution vote

News in brief

MOSCOW, Mar 18: Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nationwide vote on constitutional amendments.

It would allow him to run again for president, on April 22, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, despite the spread of the coronavirus.

The amendments, if passed, would allow Putin to run again despite the current constitutional ban. There had been speculation the vote would be postponed due to the coronavirus.

"And yet, bearing in mind the difficult epidemiological situation in the world... which is not as acute as in other countries, but nevertheless affects our country, we will hold this vote only if this situation allows such event to be carried out," Putin told Ella Pamfilova, head of the Central Election Commission, at a meeting. -REUTERS











Shiites to oppose PM-designate

News in brief

BAGHDAD, Mar 18: Iraq's typically divided Shiite political parties lined up on Wednesday to signal their opposition to premier-designate Adnan al-Zurfi, less than 24 hours after his nomination.









The 54-year-old lawmaker and former Najaf governor was nominated on Tuesday to be Iraq's new prime minister, the second attempt to replace outgoing premier Adel Abdel Mahdi this year.

Zurfi has 30 days to form a cabinet, which must earn a vote of confidence from Iraq's 329-member parliament.

But several Shiite blocs have already signalled their displeasure with the way Zurfi was selected.

