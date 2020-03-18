Mobile courts, vigilantes nabbing violators of quarantine rules





As the country remains at high risk of coronavirus infection, mobile courts and local vigilantes were taking action against the violators of the mandatory 14-day home quarantine rule applicable to returnees from the hotspots of the viral infection.

Many Bangladeshis living in Italy, Germany which appeared to be the new hotspots of coronavirus after China, have returned home following the spread of the disease in their respective host countries.

Bangladesh on Tuesday confirmed detection of two more coronavirus patients, taking the total number of cases to 10. The coronavirus has been spread in the country by infected returnees from Italy, US and Germany, according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Our Manikganj correspondent says a mobile court on Monday night fined an Iraq-returnee Tk 10,000 for violating rules of home quarantine in Saturia upazila. Makbul

Hossain, son of Fakir Ali, is a resident of Moddho Rouha village of the upazila.

"Makbul was fined Tk 10,000 as he went out of home during his quarantine period," said Ashraful Alam, Saturia Upazila Nirbahi Officer also Executive Magistrate of the mobile court.

Makbul returned on March 6, and was told to go on a home-quarantine for 14 days, he added.

On Sunday, a returnee from Saudi Arabia was also fined for violating rules of home quarantine in the same upazila.

The Cabinet on Monday decided that everyone arriving from abroad must stay in 14-day quarantine or else face legal action.

"Whoever's coming from abroad must observe a 14-day compulsory quarantine. There's no exemption," said Cabinet Secretary Khandkar Anwarul Islam.

Bangladesh suspended on-arrival visas for all countries and snapped both-way travel with Europe from March 16 to March 31 to prevent the spread of the disease. Meanwhile, all educational institutions have been shut down till March 31.

A total of 327 expatriates are currently staying in home quarantine in the district, said Dr Anwarul Amin Akhand, Civil Surgeon of Manikganj.

Our Bogura correspondent added that locals have confined an Italy-returnee youth, who fled Ashkona Hajj Camp during his quarantine period, and his family, to their house at Uttar Chelopara in the district town on Tuesday amid growing fear about the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Parimal Kumar, councillor of the area, said Masud, 30, son of Hashem Uddin, was put in quarantine at the Hajj camp but he fled the camp. Hearing the news, locals gathered in front of his house.

The councillor said he talked to Masud and his family members from outside the house and asked them to stay indoors for 14 days.





















