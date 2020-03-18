Video
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:19 AM
Two more infected with coronavirus

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Two more people were infected with novel coronavirus or COVID-19 on Tuesday putting the total number of victims at 10.
Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research, Meerjadi Sabrina Flora on Tuesday revealed the information at a regular press briefing on coronavirus at her office.
Flora said, "Two people, both are males, have been infected with COVID-19. One of them has been kept in institutional quarantine and the other was in a hospital." Of the two, one returned from Italy while the other from the USA, she said.
However, she said, "a total of 16 people have been kept in isolation and 43 in institutional quarantine."
The IEDCR Director said, "This virus is being transmitted through family members. So, we are trying to grow awareness among general people to prevent the spread of the disease. But COVID-19 is not a serious disease and people should not be panicked about it."
Of the ten patients, three have fully recovered and been released from hospitals while the seven others are under treatment and their condition is stable now.
The Director said, "In the last 24 hours 4,205 calls were made through the IEDCR hotlines and IEDCR has tested 277 samples so far."
Dr Flora requested everyone who has symptoms like coughing and sneezing not to use public transports.
When talking about the effectiveness of home quarantine of the expatriates to contain the disease, the IEDCR Director said they were following the WHO procedures.
"Our mobile teams are monitoring home quarantined people across the country with the help of local administrations," she said.
She also assured that the government is taking necessary steps to ensure proper treatment for everyone if the situation worsens.
"Within Dhaka, ICUs and hospitals are being prepared for Covid-19 treatment...150 ICUs are currently ready," said Dr Flora. To develop awareness, the IEDCR Director requested garment owners to grant their workers leave with salary if they are contracted with the virus.














