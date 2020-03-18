

Foreign leaders pay glowing tributes to Bangabandhu

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the two milestones in next two years will take the development of Bangladesh and India to a new height strengthening the bond of friendship between the two countries, noting that the life of Bangabandhu gives a great message to the world of 21st century.

"A new dimension has been added to our relations through Friendship Pipeline. Be it road, rail, air, waterway or internet, our cooperation in several sectors is connecting the people of our two countries even more," he said in a video message marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Next year will be 50 years of Bangladesh's liberation and the year 2022 will be the 75th anniversary of India's independence which Modi termed two milestones in the bilateral relations.

The Indian Prime Minister said their heritage comes from intellectuals like Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Ustad Alauddin Khan, Lalon Shah, Jibanananda Das and Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar.

"Legacy and inspiration of Bangabandhu has made our heritage more comprehensive," he said.

Modi said India has always been attached to his ideals and values.

Earlier, in a tweet, Narendra Modi said that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is remembered for his courage and indelible contribution to Bangladesh's progress.

Modi including other foreign leaders had been scheduled to attend the opening ceremony but

the celebrations have been restricted due to a global coronavirus pandemic.

Due t o COVID-19, the events planned for in Bangladesh will be without any public gatherings.

Meanwhile, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering has greeted Sheikh Hasina on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary.

Tshering phoned Hasina on Tuesday afternoon and informed her about celebrating the occasion by lighting 1,000 candles in Bhutan, according to PMO.

Chief Minister of Indian Tripura State Biplob Saha has greeted Sheikh Hasina on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary.

Hasina thanked the leaders.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson on Tuesday said he is pleased to join Bangladeshi friends celebrating Bangabandhu's 100th birthday.

"Relationship between UK and Bangladesh has been strong and close since 1971," he tweeted on

the birth centenary Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The High Commissioner also shared a photo which shows Bangabandhu with the Queen and Edward Heath, the UK Prime Minister and the first world leader he met after liberation.

























