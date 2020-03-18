Nation celebrates Mujib birthday





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (Tuesday) paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Prime Minister paid the homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on the historic 32 Dhanmondi Road in the city this morning.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu.

Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana and granddaughter Saima Wazed Hossain were present on the occasion.

Cabinet members, Prime Minister's advisers, parliament members and senior leaders of Awami League (AL) were also present.

Later Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury and Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain paid homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait separately.

Officials of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) led by Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus paid tributes to Bangabandhu by placing a wreath.

Later, the leaders of associate bodies of Awami League and other socio-cultural organisations placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

On March 17 one hundred years ago, Bangabandhu, the greatest Bengali of all time, was born to a respected family at Tungipara village of the then Gopalganj sub-division, now a district as the third among six children of Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun.

The government declared the period from March 17 in 2020 to March 26 in 2021 as the 'Mujib Barsha' marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the 100 birth anniversary of the great leader.

The President and the Prime Minister paid their homage by placing wreaths at the mazar (mausoleum) of Bangabandhu.

President Hamid first laid a wreath at the mazar of Bangabandhu followed by the Prime Minister.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering today (Tuesday) paid tributes to Father of the Bengali Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam with law officers of the Attorney General office on Tuesday morning paid their tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great leader.

They paid the homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on the 32 Dhanmondi in Dhaka.

Awami League (AL) on Tuesday paid its profound homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth centenary by placing wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Museum at Dhanmondi in Dhaka.

President Md Abdul Hamid and a team of central committee led by AL president Sheikh Hasina went to Tungipara, birth place of Bangabandhu, and paid their tribute to Bangabandhu by attending a special prayer in the premises of Bangabandhu's Mausoleum.

In the morning of Bangabandhu's birthday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also placed another wreath as a party president along with party's senior leaders. Later, different units of AL and associated bodies including Awami Juba League, Swechchashebak League, Bangladesh Chattra League also paid their homage to Bangabandhu.



















