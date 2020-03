Celebrating Bangabandhu’s Birth Centenary

Bangladesh Society of Radiology and Imaging led by its General Secretary Dr Shahriar Nabi

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

Election CommissionUniversity Grants CommissionChittagong UniversityKhulna Agricultural UniversityChittagong University of Engineering and TechnologyChittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences UniversityBorder Guard BangladeshBangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital UniversityBangladesh NavyBangladesh Air forceMinistry of DefenceGas Transmission Company LimitedKarnaphuli Gas Distribution Company LimitedWest Zone Power Distribution Company LimitedBangladesh Atomic Energy CommissionBangladesh Marine Fisheries AcademyBangladesh Standards and Testing InstitutionBangladesh University of Professionals

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]