Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:18 AM
Valencia confirm over third of squad has coronavirus

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

MADRID, MARCH 17: Valencia, the first Spanish football club to report coronavirus infections, said Monday that 35 percent of players and staff members have tested positive for the disease.
The club said the virus spread among the squad following last month's trip to Milan, "an area confirmed as 'high risk' by the Italian authorities days afterwards", for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atalanta.
"Despite the strict measures adopted by the club" after the match, "these latest results show that the exposure inherent to such matches has caused a positive test rate of around 35%," Valencia said in a statement.    -AFP


