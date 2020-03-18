Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 March, 2020, 7:18 AM
latest
Home Sports

Bundesliga suspended until April 2 due to coronavirus

Published : Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, MARCH 17: The 36 clubs in Germany's two top divisions have accepted the proposal by the German Football League (DFL) to put the competitions on hold until April 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the DFL's chief executive said on Monday.
The Bundesliga and second-tier sides agreed on the move during a general meeting in Frankfurt and will come together again in April to make another decision.
"It doesn't mean we will restart the competition after this date," chief executive Christian Seifert said.
"Our biggest enemy is the coronavirus, but our second biggest enemy is the state of uncertainty.
"For now, no-one can say in good faith when football will restart. It's too early to be able say the season won't come to an end," he said.
If the health situation allows it the DFL would prefer to hold matches behind closed doors to keep hold of the income from television rights which the professional outfits heavily depend on.
Money from broadcasting deals help employ 56,000 people across the Bundesliga teams with thousands more indirectly impacted.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bayern and Dortmund cancel training due to virus
Valencia confirm over third of squad has coronavirus
Bundesliga suspended until April 2 due to coronavirus
FIFA to use 'power of football' to combat coronavirus
Japan Olympic Committee deputy head says he has coronavirus
No deadline for Olympic decision - IOC's Coates
UEFA meets to decide fate of Euro 2020 amid coronavirus crisis
Pakistan Super League suspended as England star shows virus symptoms


Latest News
Dhaka-Delhi ties based on Bangabandhu's inspiration: Modi
52 held in Rajshahi
Mujib Year celebrations begin with illuminating skyline of Dhaka
PM recites sister's poem on 'Mujib Borsho'
Marine Fisheries Academy celebrates Bangabandhu's birth centenary
Copa America postponed to 2021
Males more vulnerable to coronavirus: AIIMS Director
Will build Bangladesh as Sonar Bangla: PM
Pakistan province denies central government report of country's 1st coronavirus death
British doctor beats coronavirus with paracetamol, soup, lemonade
Most Read News
Two new coronavirus cases detected, total number now 10
Bangabandhu, the pioneer of women empowerment
Van Dyck painting stolen from University of Oxford gallery
US volunteers test first vaccine
President, PM pay homage to Bangabandhu in Tungipara
Kurigram DC, 3 others withdrawn
Italy returnee detained in N’ganj
BIMSTEC Secretary General Ambassador M Shahidul Islam poses along with the Directors representing Bangladesh
Death warrant read out to Azharul at Kashimpur jail
Study: High temperature, humidity reduce coronavirus transmission
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft