FIFA to use 'power of football' to combat coronavirus





"I highly recommend you to also at your level use the power of football to send out and spread these key messages," Infantino wrote in an open letter, seen by AFP, to FIFA's members and stakeholders.

"Most importantly, the football authorities must take all necessary measures to prevent the virus spreading to the wider community," he said.

"In partnership with the WHO, we are launching awareness building initiatives designed to provide practical recommendations and steps to tackle the spread of COVID-19."

The coronavirus has infected more than 175,000 people across the world since it was first identified in central China in late December. It has claimed 7,000 deaths, according to an AFP tally. -AFP

















