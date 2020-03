BFF celebrates Bangabandhu’s birth centennial

The officials and stakeholders of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and localfootball clubs celebrated the birth centennial of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Tuesday on the premises of BFF House at Motijheel in Dhaka. Prayer was offered, a Bangabandhu corner was opened, cake was cut and foods were offered to the poor on the day. photo: BFF